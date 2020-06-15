Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10401 Hyndman Court Available 07/12/19 Near Mt Holly off 485 Cul-de-sac Ranch- Quiet neighborhood - - Available 7/12/19



Great open floor plan in this single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with 1 car garage plus new fenced yard. Walk into living room to see beautiful vaulted ceilings that includes ceiling fan and gas fireplace. Newer vinyl laminate hardwood floors throughout living areas will treat you to low maintenance upkeep. Interior painted with warm colors and white trim. Carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen has lots of spacious cabinets with all appliances including stove,dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Master bathroom with combination garden tub/shower. Full size hall bathroom. Nice rear deck for relaxing with privacy fence on 2 sides.



Home is located off Mt Holly road with easy access to 485. Neighborhood is nice, quiet area with home located in nice dead end cul-de-sac. Private back yard.



Pets subject to owner approval. Please do drive by before calling for appointment.



Qualifications: Income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good verifiable rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issue.



Directions: From Rozzelles Ferry Road. Rozzelles Ferry Road becomes Mount Holly Road, right onto Chattaroy Road, take 3rd right onto Hyndman Court. Home is on the right.



(RLNE3555895)