All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10401 Hyndman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10401 Hyndman Court
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

10401 Hyndman Court

10401 Hyndman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10401 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10401 Hyndman Court Available 07/12/19 Near Mt Holly off 485 Cul-de-sac Ranch- Quiet neighborhood - - Available 7/12/19

Great open floor plan in this single story 3 bed, 2 bath home with 1 car garage plus new fenced yard. Walk into living room to see beautiful vaulted ceilings that includes ceiling fan and gas fireplace. Newer vinyl laminate hardwood floors throughout living areas will treat you to low maintenance upkeep. Interior painted with warm colors and white trim. Carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen has lots of spacious cabinets with all appliances including stove,dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Master bathroom with combination garden tub/shower. Full size hall bathroom. Nice rear deck for relaxing with privacy fence on 2 sides.

Home is located off Mt Holly road with easy access to 485. Neighborhood is nice, quiet area with home located in nice dead end cul-de-sac. Private back yard.

Pets subject to owner approval. Please do drive by before calling for appointment.

Qualifications: Income 3 x rent. Credit score 550 or higher. Good verifiable rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issue.

Directions: From Rozzelles Ferry Road. Rozzelles Ferry Road becomes Mount Holly Road, right onto Chattaroy Road, take 3rd right onto Hyndman Court. Home is on the right.

(RLNE3555895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 Hyndman Court have any available units?
10401 Hyndman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 Hyndman Court have?
Some of 10401 Hyndman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 Hyndman Court currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Hyndman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Hyndman Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10401 Hyndman Court is pet friendly.
Does 10401 Hyndman Court offer parking?
Yes, 10401 Hyndman Court offers parking.
Does 10401 Hyndman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Hyndman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Hyndman Court have a pool?
No, 10401 Hyndman Court does not have a pool.
Does 10401 Hyndman Court have accessible units?
No, 10401 Hyndman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Hyndman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 Hyndman Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte