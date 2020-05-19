10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fresh paint and carpet! Nice, Executive Ballantyne townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 Car garage, Extra Large outdoor space with private patio and plenty of yard backing to trees and landscaping. Sitting on a cul-de-sac allows plenty of extra parking opportunities. Open Floor plan down with sweet hardwoods. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Breakfast area, Fireplace in great room. Master Suite with garden tub and walk in closet. Shopping and restaurants everywhere!



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.