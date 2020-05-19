All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr

10337 Blakeney Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10337 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fresh paint and carpet! Nice, Executive Ballantyne townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 Car garage, Extra Large outdoor space with private patio and plenty of yard backing to trees and landscaping. Sitting on a cul-de-sac allows plenty of extra parking opportunities. Open Floor plan down with sweet hardwoods. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Breakfast area, Fireplace in great room. Master Suite with garden tub and walk in closet. Shopping and restaurants everywhere!

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr have any available units?
10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr have?
Some of 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr offers parking.
Does 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr has a pool.
Does 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10337 Blakeney Preserve Dr has units with dishwashers.

