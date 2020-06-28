All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

10327 Creswell Ct

10327 Creswell Court · No Longer Available
Location

10327 Creswell Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Absolutely precious 3 BR, 2 BA ranch on cul-de-sac lot located in desirable Cambridge neighborhood! Spacious, open floor plan. Vaulted great room opens to dining area and kitchen. Attached single car garage. ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED ONLY. Community amenities include a park, playground, picnic tables, tennis courts, volleyball court, basketball court area and swimming pool. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10327 Creswell Ct have any available units?
10327 Creswell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10327 Creswell Ct have?
Some of 10327 Creswell Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10327 Creswell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10327 Creswell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10327 Creswell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10327 Creswell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10327 Creswell Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10327 Creswell Ct offers parking.
Does 10327 Creswell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10327 Creswell Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10327 Creswell Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10327 Creswell Ct has a pool.
Does 10327 Creswell Ct have accessible units?
No, 10327 Creswell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10327 Creswell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10327 Creswell Ct has units with dishwashers.
