Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Semi-custom home with fantastic floorplan. Tons of natural light. Two upstairs bedrooms that truly qualify as master bedrooms. Another two bedrooms that share a jack and jill bath with two seperate 5 foot vanities,a 5 foot linen closet and a seperate wet area. Entire home painted a neutral color that is not reflected in MLS pictures. Backyard is very private,level and quite large. Oversize 2 car garage. Tons of storage in stand up attic. Lawncare is included. Highly rated and sought after public schools.