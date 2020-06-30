1025 Echo Glen Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ranch style 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Close I-85 and dining .Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.



Available for a August 15, 2019 Move - In.



This awesome home Features:



*Living room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Hardwood floors throughout

*Central air & gas heat

*Laundry room

*Fenced in spacious backyard

*Driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



*Hidden Valley Elementary

*Martin Luther King Jr Middle

*Zebulon B Vance High