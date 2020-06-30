1025 Echo Glen Rd

Amenities
Ranch style 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Close I-85 and dining .Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.
Available for a August 15, 2019 Move - In.
This awesome home Features:
*Living room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Hardwood floors throughout
*Central air & gas heat
*Laundry room
*Fenced in spacious backyard
*Driveway
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
*Hidden Valley Elementary
*Martin Luther King Jr Middle
*Zebulon B Vance High