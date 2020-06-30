All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1025 Echo Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ranch style 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Close I-85 and dining .Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.

Available for a August 15, 2019 Move - In.

This awesome home Features:

*Living room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Hardwood floors throughout
*Central air & gas heat
*Laundry room
*Fenced in spacious backyard
*Driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

*Hidden Valley Elementary
*Martin Luther King Jr Middle
*Zebulon B Vance High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Echo Glen Rd have any available units?
1025 Echo Glen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Echo Glen Rd have?
Some of 1025 Echo Glen Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Echo Glen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Echo Glen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Echo Glen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Echo Glen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1025 Echo Glen Rd offer parking?
No, 1025 Echo Glen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Echo Glen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Echo Glen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Echo Glen Rd have a pool?
No, 1025 Echo Glen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Echo Glen Rd have accessible units?
No, 1025 Echo Glen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Echo Glen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Echo Glen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
