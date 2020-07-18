All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10230 ElizabethCrestLn

10230 Elizabeth Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10230 Elizabeth Crest Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10230 ElizabethCrestLn Available 02/01/19 Located in heart of Blakeney and Ballantyne 3BR/2.5BA Home - Beautiful home located in Ardrey Crest with lots of amenities! This home has beautiful hardwood floors on main level, formal dining area, spacious great room, kitchen has granite, SS appliances, Breakfast area, bar area, very open floor plan, large master bedroom, master bathroom has tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, two car back load garage, community pool and recreation areas for your enjoyment, Award winning school district, minutes from upscale shopping and dining, Pets are conditional

(RLNE2761438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 ElizabethCrestLn have any available units?
10230 ElizabethCrestLn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10230 ElizabethCrestLn have?
Some of 10230 ElizabethCrestLn's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10230 ElizabethCrestLn currently offering any rent specials?
10230 ElizabethCrestLn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 ElizabethCrestLn pet-friendly?
Yes, 10230 ElizabethCrestLn is pet friendly.
Does 10230 ElizabethCrestLn offer parking?
Yes, 10230 ElizabethCrestLn offers parking.
Does 10230 ElizabethCrestLn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 ElizabethCrestLn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 ElizabethCrestLn have a pool?
Yes, 10230 ElizabethCrestLn has a pool.
Does 10230 ElizabethCrestLn have accessible units?
No, 10230 ElizabethCrestLn does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 ElizabethCrestLn have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 ElizabethCrestLn does not have units with dishwashers.
