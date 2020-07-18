Amenities

10230 ElizabethCrestLn Available 02/01/19 Located in heart of Blakeney and Ballantyne 3BR/2.5BA Home - Beautiful home located in Ardrey Crest with lots of amenities! This home has beautiful hardwood floors on main level, formal dining area, spacious great room, kitchen has granite, SS appliances, Breakfast area, bar area, very open floor plan, large master bedroom, master bathroom has tiled walk-in shower, dual vanities, two car back load garage, community pool and recreation areas for your enjoyment, Award winning school district, minutes from upscale shopping and dining, Pets are conditional



