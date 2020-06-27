All apartments in Charlotte
10227 Ashley Farm Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 1:07 PM

10227 Ashley Farm Drive

10227 Ashley Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10227 Ashley Farm Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Two weeks FREE, applied to first full months’ rent***
Expires 8/15

This cute home has an open floor plan that's light and bright. The kitchen has a pass-through into the dining area and family room with a masonry fireplace. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower. The lower level houses a den/bonus room and a half-bath. Located off of Margaret Wallace Rd near Independence Blvd, this area is minutes from shopping, uptown Charlotte, Mint Hill and I-485. A 2-car garage, extensive decking and crown molding make this home a must-see!Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10227 Ashley Farm Drive have any available units?
10227 Ashley Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10227 Ashley Farm Drive have?
Some of 10227 Ashley Farm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10227 Ashley Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10227 Ashley Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10227 Ashley Farm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10227 Ashley Farm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10227 Ashley Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10227 Ashley Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 10227 Ashley Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10227 Ashley Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10227 Ashley Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 10227 Ashley Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10227 Ashley Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 10227 Ashley Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10227 Ashley Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10227 Ashley Farm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
