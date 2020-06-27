10227 Ashley Farm Drive

Amenities

***Two weeks FREE, applied to first full months’ rent***

Expires 8/15



This cute home has an open floor plan that's light and bright. The kitchen has a pass-through into the dining area and family room with a masonry fireplace. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub and a shower. The lower level houses a den/bonus room and a half-bath. Located off of Margaret Wallace Rd near Independence Blvd, this area is minutes from shopping, uptown Charlotte, Mint Hill and I-485. A 2-car garage, extensive decking and crown molding make this home a must-see!Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.