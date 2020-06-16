10209 Kendra Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Well appointed 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome, located conveniently in Ballantyne. Large living room, with gas log fireplace and oversized windows. Open master suite, with dual vanity and separate soaking tub and shower. Additional spacious bedrooms, that are accommodating to any guests.