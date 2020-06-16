All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
10209 Kendra Court
10209 Kendra Court

10209 Kendra Court · No Longer Available
Location

10209 Kendra Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Well appointed 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome, located conveniently in Ballantyne. Large living room, with gas log fireplace and oversized windows. Open master suite, with dual vanity and separate soaking tub and shower. Additional spacious bedrooms, that are accommodating to any guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10209 Kendra Court have any available units?
10209 Kendra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10209 Kendra Court have?
Some of 10209 Kendra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10209 Kendra Court currently offering any rent specials?
10209 Kendra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10209 Kendra Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10209 Kendra Court is pet friendly.
Does 10209 Kendra Court offer parking?
No, 10209 Kendra Court does not offer parking.
Does 10209 Kendra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10209 Kendra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10209 Kendra Court have a pool?
No, 10209 Kendra Court does not have a pool.
Does 10209 Kendra Court have accessible units?
No, 10209 Kendra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10209 Kendra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10209 Kendra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
