Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

1020 Jordans Pond Lane Available 10/08/19 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch with spacious 2 car garage nestled in an established neighborhood. Don't miss this one! It won't last long!!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3825311)