10163 Forest Landing Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Freshly painted and carpeted, 2BR/2.5BA, 2-sty townhome with assigned parking and community pool. Close proximity to all things University and minutes from interstates 485, 85, and 77. Both bedrooms are on the second level and could equally be master bedrooms with full baths, walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fans. Great room features gas log fireplace, large living space and plenty of storage. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen with w/d hookups. Outside storage closet, patio and deck.