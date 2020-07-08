All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
10163 Forest Landing Dr
10163 Forest Landing Dr

10163 Forest Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10163 Forest Landing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Freshly painted and carpeted, 2BR/2.5BA, 2-sty townhome with assigned parking and community pool. Close proximity to all things University and minutes from interstates 485, 85, and 77. Both bedrooms are on the second level and could equally be master bedrooms with full baths, walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fans. Great room features gas log fireplace, large living space and plenty of storage. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen with w/d hookups. Outside storage closet, patio and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10163 Forest Landing Dr have any available units?
10163 Forest Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10163 Forest Landing Dr have?
Some of 10163 Forest Landing Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10163 Forest Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10163 Forest Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10163 Forest Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10163 Forest Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10163 Forest Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10163 Forest Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 10163 Forest Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10163 Forest Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10163 Forest Landing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10163 Forest Landing Dr has a pool.
Does 10163 Forest Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 10163 Forest Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10163 Forest Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10163 Forest Landing Dr has units with dishwashers.

