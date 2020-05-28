Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1015 Habersham Drive - Don't miss this opportunity to live on one of the best streets in Sedgefield! House has been beautifully updated! New paint, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Private fenced backyard is perfect for summertime gatherings. Lovely landscaping, a true master suite, and all the details that will make this the perfect place to call home. Freedom Park, Dilworth, Park Road Shopping Center, and South End just a few minutes away from this quiet retreat! **Additional photos will be added when painting and updates are complete! Landlord prefers no pets, so please check with listing agent prior to applying.**



