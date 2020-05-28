All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

1015 Habersham Drive

1015 Habersham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Habersham Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1015 Habersham Drive - Don't miss this opportunity to live on one of the best streets in Sedgefield! House has been beautifully updated! New paint, hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Private fenced backyard is perfect for summertime gatherings. Lovely landscaping, a true master suite, and all the details that will make this the perfect place to call home. Freedom Park, Dilworth, Park Road Shopping Center, and South End just a few minutes away from this quiet retreat! **Additional photos will be added when painting and updates are complete! Landlord prefers no pets, so please check with listing agent prior to applying.**

(RLNE4951204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Habersham Drive have any available units?
1015 Habersham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Habersham Drive have?
Some of 1015 Habersham Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Habersham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Habersham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Habersham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Habersham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1015 Habersham Drive offer parking?
No, 1015 Habersham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Habersham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Habersham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Habersham Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Habersham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Habersham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Habersham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Habersham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Habersham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
