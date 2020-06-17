All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive

10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhome in Blakeney Preserve across the street from shopping and dining. Granite kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and Maple cabinetry, 2 car garage, private rear patio, hardwood floors thought out the main level. Great room with fireplace. Luxury master suite w/dual sinks, separate tub, shower and large walk-in closet. Community Pool! Small breed pets only, Conditional upon Owner Approval with NonRefundable $500 Pet Fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive have any available units?
10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive have?
Some of 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive offers parking.
Does 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive has a pool.
Does 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
