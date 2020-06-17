10146 Blakeney Preserve Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhome in Blakeney Preserve across the street from shopping and dining. Granite kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and Maple cabinetry, 2 car garage, private rear patio, hardwood floors thought out the main level. Great room with fireplace. Luxury master suite w/dual sinks, separate tub, shower and large walk-in closet. Community Pool! Small breed pets only, Conditional upon Owner Approval with NonRefundable $500 Pet Fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.