All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1013 Stinson Glen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1013 Stinson Glen Ln
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1013 Stinson Glen Ln

1013 Stinson Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1013 Stinson Glen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Jordans Pond - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the well sought after Jordans Pond neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown with easy access to Brookshire Blvd., I-485 and more. Property boasts spacious living room with fireplace. Exquisite kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, beautiful tile backsplash and kitchen island. Three bedrooms located on main floor, including master plus large 4th bedroom with private bathroom located on second all offer plenty of comfortable living space. Enjoy the peace and quiet from the back deck.

Directions: From I-85, take Hwy 16 North to (L) on Belhaven Blvd. (L) on Valley Dale to (R) on Jordon's Pond to (L) on Stinson Glen Ln.

(RLNE5246393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Stinson Glen Ln have any available units?
1013 Stinson Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Stinson Glen Ln have?
Some of 1013 Stinson Glen Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Stinson Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Stinson Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Stinson Glen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Stinson Glen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Stinson Glen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Stinson Glen Ln offers parking.
Does 1013 Stinson Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Stinson Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Stinson Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 1013 Stinson Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Stinson Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 1013 Stinson Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Stinson Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Stinson Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte