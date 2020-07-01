1013 Stinson Glen Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Jordans Pond - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the well sought after Jordans Pond neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown with easy access to Brookshire Blvd., I-485 and more. Property boasts spacious living room with fireplace. Exquisite kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, beautiful tile backsplash and kitchen island. Three bedrooms located on main floor, including master plus large 4th bedroom with private bathroom located on second all offer plenty of comfortable living space. Enjoy the peace and quiet from the back deck.



Directions: From I-85, take Hwy 16 North to (L) on Belhaven Blvd. (L) on Valley Dale to (R) on Jordon's Pond to (L) on Stinson Glen Ln.



(RLNE5246393)