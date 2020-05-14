1013 Anderson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Arts District 2 Bedroom House - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom house. New outside siding being installed in the next few weeks. Stainless Steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. Close to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping centers, interstates and much more. A must see and will not last long!!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



