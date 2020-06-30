All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

10122 Allyson Park Drive

10122 Allyson Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10122 Allyson Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Live in super beautiful Allyson Park neighborhood. Just minutes from Ballantyne and Blakeney, this location can't be beat. With sought after schools & easy access to interstates, what more can you ask for? This spacious five bedroom home features two fireplaces, extensive moldings, four bathrooms, over sized garage, & a HUGE master walk in closet. A room on the main floor, with an attached full bathroom, can be used as a first floor bedroom or an office. The covered front porch is just begging for a pair of rocking chairs! The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with gas range, double ovens, granite counters, large pantry, & a butlers pantry. The kitchen flows beautifully to the grand two story great room with a double sided fireplace and gorgeous built ins. Terrific neighborhood amenities including a pool, tennis courts & play ground make this the perfect place.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 Allyson Park Drive have any available units?
10122 Allyson Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10122 Allyson Park Drive have?
Some of 10122 Allyson Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10122 Allyson Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10122 Allyson Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 Allyson Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10122 Allyson Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10122 Allyson Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10122 Allyson Park Drive offers parking.
Does 10122 Allyson Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10122 Allyson Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 Allyson Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10122 Allyson Park Drive has a pool.
Does 10122 Allyson Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 10122 Allyson Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 Allyson Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10122 Allyson Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

