10122 Allyson Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

For more information or to apply:

https://macgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/146885



Live in super beautiful Allyson Park neighborhood. Just minutes from Ballantyne and Blakeney, this location can't be beat. With sought after schools & easy access to interstates, what more can you ask for? This spacious five bedroom home features two fireplaces, extensive moldings, four bathrooms, over sized garage, & a HUGE master walk in closet. A room on the main floor, with an attached full bathroom, can be used as a first floor bedroom or an office. The covered front porch is just begging for a pair of rocking chairs! The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with gas range, double ovens, granite counters, large pantry, & a butlers pantry. The kitchen flows beautifully to the grand two story great room with a double sided fireplace and gorgeous built ins. Terrific neighborhood amenities including a pool, tennis courts & play ground make this the perfect place.

For more information or to apply:

https://macgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/146885