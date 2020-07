10121 White Cascade Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

EXCELLENT EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN THE UNIVERSITY AREA. CLOSE TO UNCC, RESEARCH PARK, TIAA, WELLS FARGO CIC, ELECTROLUX, MALLARD CREEK, PROSPERITY CHURCH, I-85, I-485, CONCORD MILLS, NORTHLAKE, WT HARRIS AND MORE! LIVE CLOSE TO GREAT JOBS, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. HUGE BONUS ROOM ABOVE GARAGE, LOTS OF UPGRADES. CORIAN SOLID SURFACE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS KITCHEN, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, HEATED GARAGE JUST TO NAME A FEW. TENNIS COURTS, POOL AND WALKING TRAIL. GARBAGE INCLUDED.