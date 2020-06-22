1012 Dudley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit parking

Charming brick ranch home nestled in highly desirable Amity Gardens community, located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and South Park area. This 2 bedroom home has hardwoods throughout, a living room, dining room, den/office, and a screened-in porch with deck. Private fenced in backyard with firepit is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Detached single car carport. Pets are welcome with an additional monthly pet rent of $50 per month. (Conditional on breed nad not to exceed 35lb, limited of 2 pets). Renters insurance is required. Showings to begin the end of June. Welcome Home!