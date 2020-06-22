1012 Dudley Drive

Amenities
Charming brick ranch home nestled in highly desirable Amity Gardens community, located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and South Park area. This 2 bedroom home has hardwoods throughout, a living room, dining room, den/office, and a screened-in porch with deck. Private fenced in backyard with firepit is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Detached single car carport. Pets are welcome with an additional monthly pet rent of $50 per month. (Conditional on breed nad not to exceed 35lb, limited of 2 pets). Renters insurance is required. Showings to begin the end of June. Welcome Home!