1012 Dudley Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 PM

1012 Dudley Drive

1012 Dudley Drive · (704) 936-6566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Dudley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
Charming brick ranch home nestled in highly desirable Amity Gardens community, located just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and South Park area. This 2 bedroom home has hardwoods throughout, a living room, dining room, den/office, and a screened-in porch with deck. Private fenced in backyard with firepit is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Detached single car carport. Pets are welcome with an additional monthly pet rent of $50 per month. (Conditional on breed nad not to exceed 35lb, limited of 2 pets). Renters insurance is required. Showings to begin the end of June. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Dudley Drive have any available units?
1012 Dudley Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Dudley Drive have?
Some of 1012 Dudley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Dudley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Dudley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Dudley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Dudley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Dudley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Dudley Drive does offer parking.
Does 1012 Dudley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Dudley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Dudley Drive have a pool?
No, 1012 Dudley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Dudley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 Dudley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Dudley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Dudley Drive has units with dishwashers.
