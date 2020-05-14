All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10109 Mountain Flower Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10109 Mountain Flower Court
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

10109 Mountain Flower Court

10109 Mountain Flower Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10109 Mountain Flower Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
To submit your Application go to www.carolinaspropertymangement.com This fabulous cul-de-sac ranch features open floor concept with vaulted ceilings, new flooring and carpet, ceramic tile and wood like linoleum. Enjoy kitchen updates, split bedroom floor plan, 2019 HVAC, 2017 water heater, and 2012 roof. Spacious Great Room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Backyard is a great size for entertaining with a patio and the neighborhood pool is just around the corner! *** Neighborhood also has playground, sidewalks and walking trails. Minutes to White Water Rafting Center. To schedule a viewing appt: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10109-mountain-flower-court?p=TenantTurner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10109 Mountain Flower Court have any available units?
10109 Mountain Flower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10109 Mountain Flower Court have?
Some of 10109 Mountain Flower Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10109 Mountain Flower Court currently offering any rent specials?
10109 Mountain Flower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10109 Mountain Flower Court pet-friendly?
No, 10109 Mountain Flower Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10109 Mountain Flower Court offer parking?
Yes, 10109 Mountain Flower Court offers parking.
Does 10109 Mountain Flower Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10109 Mountain Flower Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10109 Mountain Flower Court have a pool?
Yes, 10109 Mountain Flower Court has a pool.
Does 10109 Mountain Flower Court have accessible units?
No, 10109 Mountain Flower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10109 Mountain Flower Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10109 Mountain Flower Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte