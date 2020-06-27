All apartments in Charlotte
1008 Brantham Court

Location

1008 Brantham Court, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cotswald 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - Location, location, location! Home is conveniently located minutes near shopping areas and restaurants. Easy access to highway 74. Spacious 4 bedroom home with no carpet! Home has a den, living room and a formal dinning area that is equipped with bay windows to let in all the beautiful sunlight. Upstairs master bedroom suite has a private master bath that has been upgraded with an immaculate marble tile shower. Home high school is Myers Park! Home is self viewing call today to tour this home!

(RLNE5031257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Brantham Court have any available units?
1008 Brantham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1008 Brantham Court currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Brantham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Brantham Court pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Brantham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1008 Brantham Court offer parking?
No, 1008 Brantham Court does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Brantham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Brantham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Brantham Court have a pool?
No, 1008 Brantham Court does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Brantham Court have accessible units?
No, 1008 Brantham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Brantham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Brantham Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Brantham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Brantham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
