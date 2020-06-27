1008 Brantham Court

Amenities

Cotswald 4 Bedroom Home for Rent! - Location, location, location! Home is conveniently located minutes near shopping areas and restaurants. Easy access to highway 74. Spacious 4 bedroom home with no carpet! Home has a den, living room and a formal dinning area that is equipped with bay windows to let in all the beautiful sunlight. Upstairs master bedroom suite has a private master bath that has been upgraded with an immaculate marble tile shower. Home high school is Myers Park! Home is self viewing call today to tour this home!



(RLNE5031257)