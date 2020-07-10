1003 Doveridge St.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 story Townhome located in the Hadley at Arrowood Station Complex! - This move in ready, end unit townhome features; a 2 car garage, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a main level office, kitchen includes ample storage, an island, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the great room and dining area. Short walk to the light rail, minutes away from South Park, close to airport and uptown as well. Washer and Dryer are included. Resort like pool featuring gas grills, cabana and changing rooms. No Pets.



**Property is also offered as turn-key for an additional $500/monthly which includes furnishings, internet/cable, and utilities.



No Pets Allowed



