Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1003 Doveridge St.

1003 Doveridge Street · (704) 228-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Doveridge Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 Doveridge St. · Avail. now

$1,615

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 story Townhome located in the Hadley at Arrowood Station Complex! - This move in ready, end unit townhome features; a 2 car garage, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a main level office, kitchen includes ample storage, an island, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the great room and dining area. Short walk to the light rail, minutes away from South Park, close to airport and uptown as well. Washer and Dryer are included. Resort like pool featuring gas grills, cabana and changing rooms. No Pets.

**Property is also offered as turn-key for an additional $500/monthly which includes furnishings, internet/cable, and utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Doveridge St. have any available units?
1003 Doveridge St. has a unit available for $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Doveridge St. have?
Some of 1003 Doveridge St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Doveridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Doveridge St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Doveridge St. pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Doveridge St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1003 Doveridge St. offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Doveridge St. offers parking.
Does 1003 Doveridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 Doveridge St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Doveridge St. have a pool?
Yes, 1003 Doveridge St. has a pool.
Does 1003 Doveridge St. have accessible units?
No, 1003 Doveridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Doveridge St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Doveridge St. does not have units with dishwashers.
