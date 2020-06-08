All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

10028 Willow Rock Drive

10028 Willow Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10028 Willow Rock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Large ranch in Cobblestone overlooking the neighborhood pond. Screen porch runs almost entire length of the house which can also be accessed from the Master. Stunning views from the living room, den and porch.Formal living and dining rooms and additional space perfect for the home office or play zone for the family. All ceilings are 12 and 14 feet high throughout the home and large windows allow tons of natural light. Large open kitchen with quality Jen air appliances, double oven and Bosch DW. Master has walk in closets, h/h sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. 4th bedroom is off garage area hallway-separate from the master and beds1 and 2. Has direct access to full bath. Steps away from the YMCA and all the great shopping and dining that Ballantyne has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 Willow Rock Drive have any available units?
10028 Willow Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 Willow Rock Drive have?
Some of 10028 Willow Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 Willow Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10028 Willow Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 Willow Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10028 Willow Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10028 Willow Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10028 Willow Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 10028 Willow Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 Willow Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 Willow Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 10028 Willow Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10028 Willow Rock Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10028 Willow Rock Drive has accessible units.
Does 10028 Willow Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10028 Willow Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

