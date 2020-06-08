10028 Willow Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Large ranch in Cobblestone overlooking the neighborhood pond. Screen porch runs almost entire length of the house which can also be accessed from the Master. Stunning views from the living room, den and porch.Formal living and dining rooms and additional space perfect for the home office or play zone for the family. All ceilings are 12 and 14 feet high throughout the home and large windows allow tons of natural light. Large open kitchen with quality Jen air appliances, double oven and Bosch DW. Master has walk in closets, h/h sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. 4th bedroom is off garage area hallway-separate from the master and beds1 and 2. Has direct access to full bath. Steps away from the YMCA and all the great shopping and dining that Ballantyne has to offer.