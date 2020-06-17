10022 Highlands Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Don't miss out on the chance to live in this completely updated 3BD/2BA ranch home in the Southampton community! New laminate flooring through out living area, new carpet in bedrooms, new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint and updated lighting and hardware. Open floor plan with gas fireplace in living room. Master suite featuring vaulted ceiling, spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom. Attached two car garage. Walking distance to community club house and pool. A great find!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.