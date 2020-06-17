All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:16 PM

10022 Highlands Crossing Drive

10022 Highlands Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10022 Highlands Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on the chance to live in this completely updated 3BD/2BA ranch home in the Southampton community! New laminate flooring through out living area, new carpet in bedrooms, new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint and updated lighting and hardware. Open floor plan with gas fireplace in living room. Master suite featuring vaulted ceiling, spacious walk-in closet and private bathroom. Attached two car garage. Walking distance to community club house and pool. A great find!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive have any available units?
10022 Highlands Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive have?
Some of 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10022 Highlands Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10022 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
