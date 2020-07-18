10020 Katelyn Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Move-in Special save up to $300 off total rent.



Stylish, updated and spacious. This large, comfortable home located in the University area offers new granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and much more. Limited Time Move In Special. Move-in by July 31, 2020 and receive a total amount of $300 off your total rent. See post for other terms and conditions.



Set up an easy Self-Tour Preview of the Property, Go to Rently.com or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2040881?source=marketing



Apply online by going to www.carolinaips.com



Located in the highly desirable Wellington neighborhood. Includes access to swim and tennis club.



*Hardwood Floors

*Granite kitchen counters

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Den / Home Office with Tons of Built-ins

*Private Entertaining Deck

*New Carpet

*Desirable Schools

*2 Car Attached Garage

*Extra Storage

*Home is in EXCELLENT condition

*Large, stylish Traditional Floor Plan

*Near UNC

*Large Bedrooms

*King sized Master Suite w/large walk-in closet

*Master Bathroom w/Soak Tub and Garden Shower

*Both Formal Dining and Living Rooms

*2 1/2 Bathrooms

*Central Heat and AC

*French Doors

*Approximately 2,500 square feet

*Breakfast area

*Tasteful custom color wall paint w/accents

*Laundry room with space for extra storage

*Wooded Lot



According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2020-2021 School Assignments: Croft Community Elementary; Ridge Road Middle School and Mallard Creek High School (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,850 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term required. Call/text for additional details. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,850.00 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Proposed pets or animals to be processed through Petscreening.com screening fee will apply. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.