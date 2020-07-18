All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10020 Katelyn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10020 Katelyn Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 AM

10020 Katelyn Drive

10020 Katelyn Drive · (704) 464-0470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10020 Katelyn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move-in Special save up to $300 off total rent.

Stylish, updated and spacious. This large, comfortable home located in the University area offers new granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and much more. Limited Time Move In Special. Move-in by July 31, 2020 and receive a total amount of $300 off your total rent. See post for other terms and conditions.

Set up an easy Self-Tour Preview of the Property, Go to Rently.com or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2040881?source=marketing

Apply online by going to www.carolinaips.com

Located in the highly desirable Wellington neighborhood. Includes access to swim and tennis club.

*Hardwood Floors
*Granite kitchen counters
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Den / Home Office with Tons of Built-ins
*Private Entertaining Deck
*New Carpet
*Desirable Schools
*2 Car Attached Garage
*Extra Storage
*Home is in EXCELLENT condition
*Large, stylish Traditional Floor Plan
*Near UNC
*Large Bedrooms
*King sized Master Suite w/large walk-in closet
*Master Bathroom w/Soak Tub and Garden Shower
*Both Formal Dining and Living Rooms
*2 1/2 Bathrooms
*Central Heat and AC
*French Doors
*Approximately 2,500 square feet
*Breakfast area
*Tasteful custom color wall paint w/accents
*Laundry room with space for extra storage
*Wooded Lot

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2020-2021 School Assignments: Croft Community Elementary; Ridge Road Middle School and Mallard Creek High School (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,850 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term required. Call/text for additional details. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,850.00 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Proposed pets or animals to be processed through Petscreening.com screening fee will apply. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Katelyn Drive have any available units?
10020 Katelyn Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 Katelyn Drive have?
Some of 10020 Katelyn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Katelyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Katelyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Katelyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 Katelyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10020 Katelyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Katelyn Drive offers parking.
Does 10020 Katelyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Katelyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Katelyn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10020 Katelyn Drive has a pool.
Does 10020 Katelyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 10020 Katelyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Katelyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10020 Katelyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10020 Katelyn Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity