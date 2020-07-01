10000 Gatehouse Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Beautiful breathtaking 4 Bedroom home located at the end of cul-de-sac street. Get ready to enjoy your own private and magnificent .64 acre park-like setting. Including playground for kids, lake view lounging, and more!



Great view of lake from all spacious rooms on back of home. You can look forward to spending countless evenings on the large back deck.



Inside the updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances & tile flooring is perfect for the cook of your family.



The Master bath & hall bath are both updated w/seamless glass enclosures, tile surrounds & tile flooring.



Plantation shutters throughout.



On the lower level , you will discover a 792 sqft office added on which is perfect for an in-law suite or flex space! What are you waiting on? View this home today !!