10000 Gatehouse Ave
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:14 PM

10000 Gatehouse Ave

10000 Gatehouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Gatehouse Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful breathtaking 4 Bedroom home located at the end of cul-de-sac street. Get ready to enjoy your own private and magnificent .64 acre park-like setting. Including playground for kids, lake view lounging, and more!

Great view of lake from all spacious rooms on back of home. You can look forward to spending countless evenings on the large back deck.

Inside the updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances & tile flooring is perfect for the cook of your family.

The Master bath & hall bath are both updated w/seamless glass enclosures, tile surrounds & tile flooring.

Plantation shutters throughout.

On the lower level , you will discover a 792 sqft office added on which is perfect for an in-law suite or flex space! What are you waiting on? View this home today !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Gatehouse Ave have any available units?
10000 Gatehouse Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Gatehouse Ave have?
Some of 10000 Gatehouse Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Gatehouse Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Gatehouse Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Gatehouse Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Gatehouse Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10000 Gatehouse Ave offer parking?
No, 10000 Gatehouse Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Gatehouse Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Gatehouse Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Gatehouse Ave have a pool?
No, 10000 Gatehouse Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Gatehouse Ave have accessible units?
No, 10000 Gatehouse Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Gatehouse Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 Gatehouse Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

