1000 Hickory Nut Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy living with a neighborhood feel and ONLY 5 minutes from uptown. This renovated 2 bedroom, 2 FULL bath home is located in HOT Echo Hills right in between East Independence and Monroe Rd. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, gas range, disposal and microwave. Mud room with washer/dryer included and the perfect bed time spot for your pets with a built in kennel. Large screened in patio and fully fenced in yard sets you perfect for entertaining or letting the dogs run free. Walk to Bojangles Coliseum or to Ovens Auditorium within minutes.