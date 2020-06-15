All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:22 AM

1000 Hickory Nut Street

1000 Hickory Nut Street · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1000 Hickory Nut Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy living with a neighborhood feel and ONLY 5 minutes from uptown. This renovated 2 bedroom, 2 FULL bath home is located in HOT Echo Hills right in between East Independence and Monroe Rd. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, gas range, disposal and microwave. Mud room with washer/dryer included and the perfect bed time spot for your pets with a built in kennel. Large screened in patio and fully fenced in yard sets you perfect for entertaining or letting the dogs run free. Walk to Bojangles Coliseum or to Ovens Auditorium within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Hickory Nut Street have any available units?
1000 Hickory Nut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Hickory Nut Street have?
Some of 1000 Hickory Nut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Hickory Nut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Hickory Nut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Hickory Nut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Hickory Nut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Hickory Nut Street offer parking?
No, 1000 Hickory Nut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Hickory Nut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Hickory Nut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Hickory Nut Street have a pool?
No, 1000 Hickory Nut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Hickory Nut Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 Hickory Nut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Hickory Nut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Hickory Nut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

