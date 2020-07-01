All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1000 Claremont Rd

1000 Claremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Claremont Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Forest Pawtuckett! - Coming soon for rent

All brick Ranch home for rent in Forest Pawtuckett neighborhood in North West Charlotte.

Home features: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookup (gas or electric), refrigerator & large storage shed.

We are in the process of renovating the home, so it should be ready for Feb 1st. Interior pictures will be posted after renovation but we expect to have it rented by then.

Master bedroom has half bath, easily converted into full bath

Gas heat
No smoking

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5668878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Claremont Rd have any available units?
1000 Claremont Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Claremont Rd have?
Some of 1000 Claremont Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Claremont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Claremont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Claremont Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Claremont Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Claremont Rd offer parking?
No, 1000 Claremont Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Claremont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Claremont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Claremont Rd have a pool?
No, 1000 Claremont Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Claremont Rd have accessible units?
No, 1000 Claremont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Claremont Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Claremont Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

