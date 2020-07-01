1000 Claremont Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Charming 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Forest Pawtuckett! - Coming soon for rent



All brick Ranch home for rent in Forest Pawtuckett neighborhood in North West Charlotte.



Home features: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookup (gas or electric), refrigerator & large storage shed.



We are in the process of renovating the home, so it should be ready for Feb 1st. Interior pictures will be posted after renovation but we expect to have it rented by then.



Master bedroom has half bath, easily converted into full bath



Gas heat

No smoking



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5668878)