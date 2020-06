Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

The beautiful twin home minutes away from downtown St. Paul is available to rent now! With hardwood floors throughout and a fenced in lawn, it's a slice of country in the city! To call this place home, call now to schedule a showing today at 651-491-8005!