Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed garage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access media room new construction online portal package receiving

Welcome home. The Finn is for those who thrive on the energy of the urban environment and savor a sophisticated living experience. Every intimate detail is infused with elegance and luxury, from the façade to the floorboards. The Finn offers impeccably designed apartments in a variety of floor plans, for the discerning individual. The moment you set foot inside, you know: this is home.