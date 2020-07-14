Cottage Terrace - 1365

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments online portal package receiving

1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments









Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash are included in the rent.All of our apartment homes come with energy-efficient appliances, new carpeting, ceiling fans, large bathrooms and tons of storage.Some of our floor plans even feature walk-in closets! We are located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-94, I-35E and I-36. Our community features tons of green space and free, off-street parking!