All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 730 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
730 Lexington Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

730 Lexington Avenue

730 Lexington Pkwy N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

730 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
730 Lexington Avenue Available 06/01/19 4+BD 2BA House on Lexington Ave. Large house with plenty of updates. 6/1/19 - There's plenty of charm at this 3++ bedroom bungalow which sits just minutes away from the new light rail station at University / Lexington. Also within walking distance of Como Park, Hamline College and a short drive away from access to I-94.

There are many original features throughout the property - built in bookcases, crafted French doors and refinished hardwood floors. The property has also been lovingly updated by the current owner with an updated kitchen and bathroom.

Upstairs there are 3 full bedrooms which have also been carefully restored and feature a high level of quality in their finish. The bathroom, complete with original tub and antique-style fixtures completes the floor.

In the basement there is plenty of room for storage as well as a full bathroom. The basement is part-finished, has heat and power and would be a great den or game room. The house is also equipped with a washer and dryer on site. Finally at the rear of the property we have a private backyard with garage and additional off-street parking.

Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow care. Mower/blower provided.

Pets considered under 25lbs.

Pet rent is $30 per month and a pet deposit of $250 is also due.

Deposit is one month's rent and will be due at lease signing.

This property is not certified to accept section 8 vouchers.

(RLNE2078026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
730 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 730 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 730 Lexington Avenue offers parking.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law