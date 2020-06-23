Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

730 Lexington Avenue Available 06/01/19 4+BD 2BA House on Lexington Ave. Large house with plenty of updates. 6/1/19 - There's plenty of charm at this 3++ bedroom bungalow which sits just minutes away from the new light rail station at University / Lexington. Also within walking distance of Como Park, Hamline College and a short drive away from access to I-94.



There are many original features throughout the property - built in bookcases, crafted French doors and refinished hardwood floors. The property has also been lovingly updated by the current owner with an updated kitchen and bathroom.



Upstairs there are 3 full bedrooms which have also been carefully restored and feature a high level of quality in their finish. The bathroom, complete with original tub and antique-style fixtures completes the floor.



In the basement there is plenty of room for storage as well as a full bathroom. The basement is part-finished, has heat and power and would be a great den or game room. The house is also equipped with a washer and dryer on site. Finally at the rear of the property we have a private backyard with garage and additional off-street parking.



Utilities - Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow care. Mower/blower provided.



Pets considered under 25lbs.



Pet rent is $30 per month and a pet deposit of $250 is also due.



Deposit is one month's rent and will be due at lease signing.



This property is not certified to accept section 8 vouchers.



