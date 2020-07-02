All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

714 Marshall Ave

714 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c71388028 ---- Start summer off in your new home- schedule a showing today! Main level has hardwood floors, bedrooms on upper level with carpet. Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Off Street Parking by permit. Laundry: Laundry in unit. Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Washer & Dryer. Split level townhouse Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Marshall Ave have any available units?
714 Marshall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Marshall Ave have?
Some of 714 Marshall Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Marshall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
714 Marshall Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Marshall Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Marshall Ave is pet friendly.
Does 714 Marshall Ave offer parking?
Yes, 714 Marshall Ave offers parking.
Does 714 Marshall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Marshall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Marshall Ave have a pool?
No, 714 Marshall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 714 Marshall Ave have accessible units?
No, 714 Marshall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Marshall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Marshall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

