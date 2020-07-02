714 Marshall Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c71388028 ---- Start summer off in your new home- schedule a showing today! Main level has hardwood floors, bedrooms on upper level with carpet. Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Off Street Parking by permit. Laundry: Laundry in unit. Appliances: Wall AC, Refrigerator, Range, Washer & Dryer. Split level townhouse Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.