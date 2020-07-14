All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
EVERGREEN EAST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

EVERGREEN EAST

Open Now until 5pm
1265 Hazelwood St · (850) 204-7946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Paul
Prosperity Heights
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

1265 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-1

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

One Bedroom + Den-1

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from EVERGREEN EAST.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
garage
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul!




Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East home!Located in the heart of Saint Pauls Lake Phalen neighborhood, our community features a newly-installed Rainbow play system, off-street parking, garages, and community picnic tables & grills!All of our apartment homes come with new carpeting, energy-efficient appliances, tons of closet space, and private outdoor space to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: 35
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, lizards
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does EVERGREEN EAST have any available units?
EVERGREEN EAST offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $875 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does EVERGREEN EAST have?
Some of EVERGREEN EAST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is EVERGREEN EAST currently offering any rent specials?
EVERGREEN EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is EVERGREEN EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, EVERGREEN EAST is pet friendly.
Does EVERGREEN EAST offer parking?
Yes, EVERGREEN EAST offers parking.
Does EVERGREEN EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, EVERGREEN EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does EVERGREEN EAST have a pool?
No, EVERGREEN EAST does not have a pool.
Does EVERGREEN EAST have accessible units?
No, EVERGREEN EAST does not have accessible units.
Does EVERGREEN EAST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, EVERGREEN EAST has units with dishwashers.
