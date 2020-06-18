All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Bradley House Apartments

2150 Wilson Ave · (651) 504-3257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN 55119
Conway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 168 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 369 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradley House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
garage
parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Bradley House 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Saint Paul, MN offer comfort, convenience, and quality living at an affordable price. We are located off I-94, just five short minutes east of downtown St. Paul with a variety of shopping choices within walking distance. The community of Bradley House features great amenities, such as a fitness center, walking paths, indoor swimming pool, laundry centers, business center and organized community activities. Each apartment home includes fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio or balcony and spacious closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - 1 month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Garage available for a nominal fee.
Storage Details: Extra storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradley House Apartments have any available units?
Bradley House Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradley House Apartments have?
Some of Bradley House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradley House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bradley House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradley House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradley House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bradley House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bradley House Apartments offers parking.
Does Bradley House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bradley House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradley House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bradley House Apartments has a pool.
Does Bradley House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bradley House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bradley House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradley House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
