113 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN

Moving to Prior Lake

Okay, so you've decided you're ready to take the plunge and start the apartment search in Prior Lake. What do you need to know? Well for starters, you'll find a decent amount of apartments available here which means that rental property is pretty easy to find. That doesn't mean that you shouldn't allow extra time for your hunt, however. It's always a good idea to leave four to six weeks for your search, whether you're looking for a studio apartment or three-bedroom houses for rent. You might want to set up appointments to see all kinds of places when you're ready to look. You never know, you might end up loving the high-rise apartment buildings, or maybe a charming townhouse will steal your heart. It always puts you at an advantage when you can really get a feel for what's out there and what the prices are like for different units and different styles of apartments.

What You'll Need

Renting an apartment in Prior Lake shouldn't be too difficult, but you'll want to make sure you have all the right documents drawn up and ready to go. You're going to need copies of your ID, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, etc. If you plan on bringing pets, you'll want to have records of all their shots so you don't have to jump through hoops just to get them approved. Remember to ask up front about whether or not certain apartments allow pets -- many city apartments don't. Other than that, you'll just want to show up on time and look sharp. It's good to think of apartment viewings like job interviews -- if you want to score your dream apartment, you have to take it seriously.