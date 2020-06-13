Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN

Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,200
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.

16154 Main Avenue SE
16154 Main Avenue Southeast, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$900
110 sqft
Unique Professional Office for rent. Great for Insurance Agent, Loan Office, Mortgage Broker, CPA, or any business looking for a professional space. Perfect location on Main Street by City Hall.
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.

2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3125 sqft
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.

1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

13841 Highway 13 S
13841 Highway 13 S, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Available 7/1/2020. This is a one of a kind rambler that has plenty of space and room for all your needs. Private backyard and close to shopping and restaurants. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1780 Fescue Court
1780 Fescue Ct, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
To apply: http://avail.co/apply/4cKU_ Well maintained and beautiful home in a very quiet and nice neighborhood.

1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.

14550 Lockslie Trail
14550 Lockslie Trail, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Available 06/01/19 Quiet Savage End Unit 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 121503 Savage Townhome available for rent. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, gas fireplace, whirlpool tub, attached 2 car garage, quiet end unit.
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.

1545 Balinese St.
1545 Balinese Street, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
1545 Balinese St. Available 08/01/20 LIVE IN THE 'BURBS - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR 1,600 SQ. FT. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NESTLED WITHIN A QUAINT ASSOCIATION MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF SHAKOPEE. IT'S AFFORDABLE, FUNCTIONAL, AND PHENOMENALLY CUTE...

7333 Landau Drive
7333 Landau Drive, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
924 sqft
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park.

1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1028 sqft
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1
2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available NOW! Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location! This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.

5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
5000 sqft
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.

6830 151st Street
6830 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your

5781 Mccoll Drive
5781 Mc Coll Drive, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
1800 sqft
Home is perfect for residential care facility or large family with assistance needs. Home is new never been lived in! Amazing new construction home. Hard to find one level living with 6 bedrooms and 2 baths! Everything one one floor.

Median Rent in Prior Lake

Last updated Aug. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Prior Lake is $1,073, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,354.
Studio
$871
1 Bed
$1,073
2 Beds
$1,354
3+ Beds
$1,918
City GuidePrior Lake
Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city!

Moving to Prior Lake

Okay, so you've decided you're ready to take the plunge and start the apartment search in Prior Lake. What do you need to know? Well for starters, you'll find a decent amount of apartments available here which means that rental property is pretty easy to find. That doesn't mean that you shouldn't allow extra time for your hunt, however. It's always a good idea to leave four to six weeks for your search, whether you're looking for a studio apartment or three-bedroom houses for rent. You might want to set up appointments to see all kinds of places when you're ready to look. You never know, you might end up loving the high-rise apartment buildings, or maybe a charming townhouse will steal your heart. It always puts you at an advantage when you can really get a feel for what's out there and what the prices are like for different units and different styles of apartments.

What You'll Need

Renting an apartment in Prior Lake shouldn't be too difficult, but you'll want to make sure you have all the right documents drawn up and ready to go. You're going to need copies of your ID, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, etc. If you plan on bringing pets, you'll want to have records of all their shots so you don't have to jump through hoops just to get them approved. Remember to ask up front about whether or not certain apartments allow pets -- many city apartments don't. Other than that, you'll just want to show up on time and look sharp. It's good to think of apartment viewings like job interviews -- if you want to score your dream apartment, you have to take it seriously.

Neighborhoods

Prior Lake is a pretty small town but it does have a few different sections that have their own vibe. Here's a breakdown of some of the different areas.

Credit River/Lydia: This is the northern part of town that runs along the south side of Lower Prior Lake. It also includes Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, one of the prettiest parks in the area. Homes here provide easy access to the city and also offer a lovely lakeside setting. You'll find mostly single-unit homes and townhomes here.

Spring Lake: Spring Lake is a pretty area that expands from the lake of the same name and Upper Prior Lake to up above the Wilds Golf Club. You'll find a good number of vacancies here if you're looking for townhomes.

City Center: This area encompasses The Ponds and runs alongside Crystal Lake and the southern side of Upper Prior Lake.

Living in Prior Lake

Life in Prior Lake is relaxing. Because there are so many lakes and parks here, outdoor recreation is very popular in all seasons -- yes, it's finally time for your to get active, too. Choose from the many parks available; from Memorial Park and Thomas Ryan Memorial park to Prior Lake's very own Sand Point Beach! Prior Lake is an extremely popular spot for fishing, swimming, kayaking, boating and waterskiing, so you can enjoy the water in any way you'd like. In the winter, it's popular with snowmobilers who ride around the trails near the lake. The weather is mild here in the summer and very cold and snowy in the winter! Because of its northern location, it gets a lot of heavy wind and snowfall from December through April, but Minnesotans know how to deal with rough winters.

There are plenty of things to do in Prior Lake, but if you're seeking a little more action and entertainment, you can easily head into Minneapolis-St. Paul. The Twin Cities have a lot going on, from great art museums to music shows to theater. There's also a lot in the way of dining, shopping, bars and nightclubs. The Twin Cities are particularly known for their arts scene and for having a large population of young people and students. For this reason, you'll find a ton of cool coffee shops and lounges in the area. You won't have any shortage of excitement or things to do in this area, and now is a better time than ever to move to Prior Lake!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Prior Lake?
In Prior Lake, the median rent is $871 for a studio, $1,073 for a 1-bedroom, $1,354 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,918 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Prior Lake, check out our monthly Prior Lake Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prior Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Prior Lake area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prior Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prior Lake from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

