113 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN
Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city!
Okay, so you've decided you're ready to take the plunge and start the apartment search in Prior Lake. What do you need to know? Well for starters, you'll find a decent amount of apartments available here which means that rental property is pretty easy to find. That doesn't mean that you shouldn't allow extra time for your hunt, however. It's always a good idea to leave four to six weeks for your search, whether you're looking for a studio apartment or three-bedroom houses for rent. You might want to set up appointments to see all kinds of places when you're ready to look. You never know, you might end up loving the high-rise apartment buildings, or maybe a charming townhouse will steal your heart. It always puts you at an advantage when you can really get a feel for what's out there and what the prices are like for different units and different styles of apartments.
What You'll Need
Renting an apartment in Prior Lake shouldn't be too difficult, but you'll want to make sure you have all the right documents drawn up and ready to go. You're going to need copies of your ID, bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references, etc. If you plan on bringing pets, you'll want to have records of all their shots so you don't have to jump through hoops just to get them approved. Remember to ask up front about whether or not certain apartments allow pets -- many city apartments don't. Other than that, you'll just want to show up on time and look sharp. It's good to think of apartment viewings like job interviews -- if you want to score your dream apartment, you have to take it seriously.
Prior Lake is a pretty small town but it does have a few different sections that have their own vibe. Here's a breakdown of some of the different areas.
Credit River/Lydia: This is the northern part of town that runs along the south side of Lower Prior Lake. It also includes Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, one of the prettiest parks in the area. Homes here provide easy access to the city and also offer a lovely lakeside setting. You'll find mostly single-unit homes and townhomes here.
Spring Lake: Spring Lake is a pretty area that expands from the lake of the same name and Upper Prior Lake to up above the Wilds Golf Club. You'll find a good number of vacancies here if you're looking for townhomes.
City Center: This area encompasses The Ponds and runs alongside Crystal Lake and the southern side of Upper Prior Lake.
Life in Prior Lake is relaxing. Because there are so many lakes and parks here, outdoor recreation is very popular in all seasons -- yes, it's finally time for your to get active, too. Choose from the many parks available; from Memorial Park and Thomas Ryan Memorial park to Prior Lake's very own Sand Point Beach! Prior Lake is an extremely popular spot for fishing, swimming, kayaking, boating and waterskiing, so you can enjoy the water in any way you'd like. In the winter, it's popular with snowmobilers who ride around the trails near the lake. The weather is mild here in the summer and very cold and snowy in the winter! Because of its northern location, it gets a lot of heavy wind and snowfall from December through April, but Minnesotans know how to deal with rough winters.
There are plenty of things to do in Prior Lake, but if you're seeking a little more action and entertainment, you can easily head into Minneapolis-St. Paul. The Twin Cities have a lot going on, from great art museums to music shows to theater. There's also a lot in the way of dining, shopping, bars and nightclubs. The Twin Cities are particularly known for their arts scene and for having a large population of young people and students. For this reason, you'll find a ton of cool coffee shops and lounges in the area. You won't have any shortage of excitement or things to do in this area, and now is a better time than ever to move to Prior Lake!