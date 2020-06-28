684 Mercer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard garage

Cute 2 level townhome with upper level with two bedrooms full bathroom and Laundry. Main level walks out to courtyard from your living room, dining room and kitchen. Closest for storage and 1 car detached garage.



By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing. 12 month lease.



Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.



Email Brenda to set up to a showing