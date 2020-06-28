All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

684 Mercer Street

Location

684 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68617bf037 ----
Cute 2 level townhome with upper level with two bedrooms full bathroom and Laundry. Main level walks out to courtyard from your living room, dining room and kitchen. Closest for storage and 1 car detached garage.

By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing. 12 month lease.

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Mercer Street have any available units?
684 Mercer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Mercer Street have?
Some of 684 Mercer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
684 Mercer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 684 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 684 Mercer Street offer parking?
Yes, 684 Mercer Street offers parking.
Does 684 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 684 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 684 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 684 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 684 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

