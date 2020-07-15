/
70 Apartments For Rent Near Macalester College
30 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
91 Units Available
Merriam Park East
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
18 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,325
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
13 Units Available
South Frogtown
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
13 Units Available
West Seventh
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Macalester - Groveland
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
15 Units Available
Highland
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
Summit Hill
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$929
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
5 Units Available
Highland
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
8 Units Available
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
8 Units Available
Highland
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
3 Units Available
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
6 Units Available
Highland
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
Cat-friendly community featuring off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, 24/7 maintenance, and bonus storage. Conveniently located near Hwy 55, Hwy 5, and I-35E and close to public transportation. Rent includes utilities.
2 Units Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
2 Units Available
Macalester - Groveland
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We’re excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
4 Units Available
Highland
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$855
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
825 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Community features well-maintained playground areas, an outdoor pool and detached parking garages are available.
2 Units Available
Merriam Park West
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
4 Units Available
Highland
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
866 sqft
South Highland offers affordable studio, one and two-bedroom apartments all cared for and so convenient. Upgraded apartments available now! Featuring all new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, refurbished hardwood floors, and more.
1 Unit Available
Macalester - Groveland
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Come experience the collegial charm of St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. St. Clair Apartments offers vintage one-bedroom/den apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans and bright windows.
2 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
1 Unit Available
Macalester - Groveland
Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft.
2 Units Available
Highland
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1200 sqft
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
2 Units Available
Merriam Park West
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$785
260 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.