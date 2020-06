192 Apartments for rent in Savage, MN

Moving to Savage

Moving here isn't tough, this is the Midwest after all. You can expect a credit check to be run by most places, but don't sweat it as it is generally just a formality. References from your previous landlord and proof of income will help mitigate any black marks on your credit file. Be ready to hand over both a security deposit and a pet deposit if you have pets. Most places don't require a monthly additional hit on your rent for having a pet.