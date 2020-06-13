75 Apartments for rent in Anoka, MN📍
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 82
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 41
1 of 4
1 of 28
1 of 58
Anoka renters are a lucky bunch. They step out of their homes and onto the trails that run along the Mississippi and Rum Rivers and connect to hiking and biking paths that lead all the way to Minneapolis. Of course, the hike to Minneapolis might be a little much, but a normal commute is nothing sweat over. Just a short drive or a hassle-free ride on the Northstar Commuter Rail will get you there in no time.
Within the city, there are plenty of local shops and dining, as well as the 23-acres of parkland at the Mississippi River Park. Cheap apartments can be found all over town, ranging from $500 - $700. Rental homes and riverside apartments can get much more pricey, with rates ranging from $800 - $2,000. There are some beautiful craftsman-style townhomes along the Rum River, as well as plenty of apartments right on the Mississippi River Park, a favorite local spot for fishing, playing a round of horseshoes, or just having a good old fashioned BBQ.
As far as amenities go, you can pick and choose for the best views, conveniences, and luxuries. Many of the cheap apartment rentals in Anoka, MN feature on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and free parking. There are also some affordable places with more entertaining amenities, such as volleyball courts, playgrounds, and BBQ areas. Or, you can rent a ritzier place on the Mississippi River park, with luxuries such as heated underground parking, swimming pools, tennis courts, and clubhouses.
Those concerned about finding affordable pet-friendly apartment rentals will be happy to know that there are a handful of cat and dog friendly places to stay. Rental homes are the best for dog owners, though different landlords will have different opinions on breeds and sizes. In apartments and townhomes, you will see the common restrictions on so-called "aggressive breeds". So, before making the move make sure to call and check for the pet policy at your potential new home. Upfront pet fees usually add up to $250 - $300, and some places will charge an additional pet rent around $25 per month.
Anoka is a beautiful place to be in this part of your life, so have a scroll through those listings and you’ll be ready to rent like a local Anokan-Minnesotan in no time.
June 2020 Anoka Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Anoka Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Anoka Rent Report. Anoka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anoka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Anoka rent trends were flat over the past month
Anoka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Anoka stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,221 for a two-bedroom. Anoka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Minnesota
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anoka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
- Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).
Anoka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Anoka, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Anoka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Anoka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,221 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Anoka.
- While Anoka's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Anoka than most large cities. For example, Miami has a median 2BR rent of $1,376.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.