635 Grand Ave A

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit A Available 09/01/19 Grand Avenue Charmer - 2BR - Property Id: 137744



Summit Hill neighborhood - Grand Avenue charm!



LR/DR 26 x 14

MBR 18 x 12

BR 2 13 x 8

Nook 9 x 5

Kitchen 14 x 6

1 Full Bath

Laundry W/D in unit

Floor: One-level garden unit

Parking: Secure one-car garage with remote garage door opener and upper storage space

Heat: Forced air, gas - avg $73/mo

A/C window unit

Rent $1800/month

Cats only: considered per cat (max. 2), cat rent $15/mo/cat

Deposit: One month rent

Available: September 1 for a One-Year lease, 2-Year lease negotiable.

Application Fee: $30 (to include credit and background checks) for each applicant over 18

Financial Qualification: 3x monthly rent amount

Insurance: It is advised that renters carry their own personal property insurance Please contact if interested to receive an invitation to apply. Background check required for all applicants with a $30 fee.



Lease Details: Owner pays: water/sewer, sanitation, lawn/snow care, outside maintenance, building hazard insurance. Renter pays: electricity, gas, Internet/cable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137744p

No Dogs Allowed



