635 Grand Ave A

Amenities
Unit A Available 09/01/19 Grand Avenue Charmer - 2BR - Property Id: 137744
Summit Hill neighborhood - Grand Avenue charm!
LR/DR 26 x 14
MBR 18 x 12
BR 2 13 x 8
Nook 9 x 5
Kitchen 14 x 6
1 Full Bath
Laundry W/D in unit
Floor: One-level garden unit
Parking: Secure one-car garage with remote garage door opener and upper storage space
Heat: Forced air, gas - avg $73/mo
A/C window unit
Rent $1800/month
Cats only: considered per cat (max. 2), cat rent $15/mo/cat
Deposit: One month rent
Available: September 1 for a One-Year lease, 2-Year lease negotiable.
Application Fee: $30 (to include credit and background checks) for each applicant over 18
Financial Qualification: 3x monthly rent amount
Insurance: It is advised that renters carry their own personal property insurance Please contact if interested to receive an invitation to apply. Background check required for all applicants with a $30 fee.
Lease Details: Owner pays: water/sewer, sanitation, lawn/snow care, outside maintenance, building hazard insurance. Renter pays: electricity, gas, Internet/cable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137744p
No Dogs Allowed
