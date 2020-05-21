All apartments in St. Paul
635 Grand Ave A

635 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

635 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit A Available 09/01/19 Grand Avenue Charmer - 2BR - Property Id: 137744

Summit Hill neighborhood - Grand Avenue charm!

LR/DR 26 x 14
MBR 18 x 12
BR 2 13 x 8
Nook 9 x 5
Kitchen 14 x 6
1 Full Bath
Laundry W/D in unit
Floor: One-level garden unit
Parking: Secure one-car garage with remote garage door opener and upper storage space
Heat: Forced air, gas - avg $73/mo
A/C window unit
Rent $1800/month
Cats only: considered per cat (max. 2), cat rent $15/mo/cat
Deposit: One month rent
Available: September 1 for a One-Year lease, 2-Year lease negotiable.
Application Fee: $30 (to include credit and background checks) for each applicant over 18
Financial Qualification: 3x monthly rent amount
Insurance: It is advised that renters carry their own personal property insurance Please contact if interested to receive an invitation to apply. Background check required for all applicants with a $30 fee.

Lease Details: Owner pays: water/sewer, sanitation, lawn/snow care, outside maintenance, building hazard insurance. Renter pays: electricity, gas, Internet/cable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137744p
Property Id 137744

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5026842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Grand Ave A have any available units?
635 Grand Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Grand Ave A have?
Some of 635 Grand Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Grand Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
635 Grand Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Grand Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Grand Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 635 Grand Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 635 Grand Ave A offers parking.
Does 635 Grand Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Grand Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Grand Ave A have a pool?
No, 635 Grand Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 635 Grand Ave A have accessible units?
No, 635 Grand Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Grand Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Grand Ave A has units with dishwashers.
