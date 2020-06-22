547 Michigan St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - 1-1/2 bath in Prime St. Paul neighborhood - Another great listing from Teresa and Housing Hub!



This beautiful 3 bedroom single family home has gorgeous hardwood floors and original, vintage built-ins and trim and a huge front porch! There is one main floor bedroom and two large upstairs bedrooms. A large kitchen with 1/2 bath and side entrance. Laundry facilities and plenty of storage in basement. The backyard features room for entertaining and 2 off-street parking spots on a concrete pad.



This house is located at the mouth of Summit Hill withing walking distance of the West 7th Community Center and playground. Historic West 7th street provides a variety of local restaurants and shopping.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities to include trash ($41), lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet-friendly with a non-refundable pet fee and pet rent. Vet records required with application. Breed restrictions apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please TEXT Teresa at 952-836-8621 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message .



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3687747)