Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

547 Michigan St.

547 Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

547 Michigan Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - 1-1/2 bath in Prime St. Paul neighborhood - Another great listing from Teresa and Housing Hub!

This beautiful 3 bedroom single family home has gorgeous hardwood floors and original, vintage built-ins and trim and a huge front porch! There is one main floor bedroom and two large upstairs bedrooms. A large kitchen with 1/2 bath and side entrance. Laundry facilities and plenty of storage in basement. The backyard features room for entertaining and 2 off-street parking spots on a concrete pad.

This house is located at the mouth of Summit Hill withing walking distance of the West 7th Community Center and playground. Historic West 7th street provides a variety of local restaurants and shopping.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities to include trash ($41), lawn care and snow removal. This home is pet-friendly with a non-refundable pet fee and pet rent. Vet records required with application. Breed restrictions apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please TEXT Teresa at 952-836-8621 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message .

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3687747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Michigan St. have any available units?
547 Michigan St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 Michigan St. have?
Some of 547 Michigan St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Michigan St. currently offering any rent specials?
547 Michigan St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Michigan St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 Michigan St. is pet friendly.
Does 547 Michigan St. offer parking?
Yes, 547 Michigan St. does offer parking.
Does 547 Michigan St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 Michigan St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Michigan St. have a pool?
No, 547 Michigan St. does not have a pool.
Does 547 Michigan St. have accessible units?
No, 547 Michigan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Michigan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 Michigan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
