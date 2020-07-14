All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like
Evergreen East - 1283.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Evergreen East - 1283
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Evergreen East - 1283

1283 Hazelwood Street · (949) 523-2760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Prosperity Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1283 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-1

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

One Bedroom + Den-1

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen East - 1283.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
playground
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Saint Paul!




Come home to Evergreen East Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Evergreen East home!Located in the heart of Saint Pauls Lake Phalen neighborhood, our community features a newly-installed Rainbow play system, off-street parking, garages, and community picnic tables & grills!All of our apartment homes come with new carpeting, energy-efficient appliances, tons of closet space, and private outdoor space to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: 35
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, lizards
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Evergreen East - 1283 have any available units?
Evergreen East - 1283 offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $875 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreen East - 1283 have?
Some of Evergreen East - 1283's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen East - 1283 currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen East - 1283 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen East - 1283 pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen East - 1283 is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen East - 1283 offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen East - 1283 offers parking.
Does Evergreen East - 1283 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evergreen East - 1283 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen East - 1283 have a pool?
No, Evergreen East - 1283 does not have a pool.
Does Evergreen East - 1283 have accessible units?
No, Evergreen East - 1283 does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen East - 1283 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen East - 1283 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55103

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. PaulNorth Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest SeventhMacalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityMetropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul CollegeMitchell Hamline School of Law