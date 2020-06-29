All apartments in St. Paul
425 Dayton Avenue - 4

425 Dayton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

425 Dayton Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
*Move-in Special Available: Sign your lease to begin on or before February 1st and get your 2nd month 1/2 off! (One full month's rent due upon move in.)*

1st floor unit- each unit is a corner with your washer and dryer in unit!
Right in the heart of historic Cathedral Hill, 425 Dayton is a remarkable place to call home! Large and numerous windows allow the natural light to flood throughout this open-layout! One of six units allows you the quiet semi-privacy in a stellar St. Paul neighborhood, with two secured entrances to use from the exterior of the building (buzzers activated for when visitors are over!).

Tons of closet space throughout entryway, hallway, and bedrooms for extra storage! There is a dishwasher for convenience and completion in your walk-through kitchen, along with your own laundry room with washer and dryer included! Two built-in wall A/C units; In floor radiant heat in each unit, each room.

All basic utilities (gas, water, sewer, trash) except electricity, is included in rent--as well as an off-street parking space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

