425 Dayton Avenue - 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

*Move-in Special Available: Sign your lease to begin on or before February 1st and get your 2nd month 1/2 off! (One full month's rent due upon move in.)*



1st floor unit- each unit is a corner with your washer and dryer in unit!

Right in the heart of historic Cathedral Hill, 425 Dayton is a remarkable place to call home! Large and numerous windows allow the natural light to flood throughout this open-layout! One of six units allows you the quiet semi-privacy in a stellar St. Paul neighborhood, with two secured entrances to use from the exterior of the building (buzzers activated for when visitors are over!).



Tons of closet space throughout entryway, hallway, and bedrooms for extra storage! There is a dishwasher for convenience and completion in your walk-through kitchen, along with your own laundry room with washer and dryer included! Two built-in wall A/C units; In floor radiant heat in each unit, each room.



All basic utilities (gas, water, sewer, trash) except electricity, is included in rent--as well as an off-street parking space!