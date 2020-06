Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Welcome home to The Historic Blair House in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill. This delightful condo has many

attributes including exposed brick, hardwood floors, a quaint den, large windows, a spacious deck, woodburning

fireplace, and a remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & Silestone countertops.

Located in St Paul's most Beautiful Neighborhood close to popular shops, cafes and restaurants. Don’t

miss the shared rooftop deck with spectacular views from the top of Ramsey Hill.