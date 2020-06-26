1541 Jackson St

Amenities

3 Bed/1 Bath with Laundry in Unit, AC, and Off-Street Parking in Saint Paul!! - Another great listing from Sammi and Housing Hub!!



This lower-level duplex has lots of space including a large kitchen and living room area. There are 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. The bedrooms are spacious and allow for natural light to come in. This unit has its own private entrance, and did I mention has its own laundry and central air conditioning!! Enjoy using your own personal deck located in the front of the house! Unit comes with 1 off-street parking spot. This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!



This location is a short distance to Lake Mccarrons, Trout Creek Trail, Arlington/Arkwright Off-Leash Dog Park, several city parks, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 35W and Highway 36, and just a short drive to the Rosedale Mall. Several nearby bus stops making public transportation easily accessible.



Tenants are responsible for heat, electricity and gas.



Owner covers water and trash and lawn care and snow removal.



This home is not pet-friendly.



This property is not approved for Section 8.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468 to schedule a showing!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent ($3,122.50)



*****All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*****



