1541 Jackson St
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1541 Jackson St

1541 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Jackson Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
pet friendly
3 Bed/1 Bath with Laundry in Unit, AC, and Off-Street Parking in Saint Paul!! - Another great listing from Sammi and Housing Hub!!

This lower-level duplex has lots of space including a large kitchen and living room area. There are 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. The bedrooms are spacious and allow for natural light to come in. This unit has its own private entrance, and did I mention has its own laundry and central air conditioning!! Enjoy using your own personal deck located in the front of the house! Unit comes with 1 off-street parking spot. This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

This location is a short distance to Lake Mccarrons, Trout Creek Trail, Arlington/Arkwright Off-Leash Dog Park, several city parks, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 35W and Highway 36, and just a short drive to the Rosedale Mall. Several nearby bus stops making public transportation easily accessible.

Tenants are responsible for heat, electricity and gas.

Owner covers water and trash and lawn care and snow removal.

This home is not pet-friendly.

This property is not approved for Section 8.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468 to schedule a showing!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent ($3,122.50)

*****All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4270197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Jackson St have any available units?
1541 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Jackson St have?
Some of 1541 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1541 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1541 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1541 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
