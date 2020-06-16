All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:29 AM

4015 County Road 25

4015 County Road 25 · (612) 414-8207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4015 County Road 25, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,622

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Parkway 25 features full community amenities including a stunning communal level complete with Wi-Fi, concierge reception, complimentary gourmet coffee, a fitness center, conference space, & a luxurious club room featuring a catering kitchen, bar, large screen TVs and more. Your pet can enjoy our dog park & grooming station and our heated underground parking features a car wash & electrical vehicle charging stations. Enjoy all that the outdoor zen courtyard has to offer – including a pool, hot tub, sundeck, fire pit, and gathering spaces with grilling stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 County Road 25 have any available units?
4015 County Road 25 has a unit available for $1,622 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4015 County Road 25 have?
Some of 4015 County Road 25's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 County Road 25 currently offering any rent specials?
4015 County Road 25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 County Road 25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 County Road 25 is pet friendly.
Does 4015 County Road 25 offer parking?
Yes, 4015 County Road 25 does offer parking.
Does 4015 County Road 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 County Road 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 County Road 25 have a pool?
Yes, 4015 County Road 25 has a pool.
Does 4015 County Road 25 have accessible units?
No, 4015 County Road 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 County Road 25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 County Road 25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 County Road 25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 County Road 25 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4015 County Road 25?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

