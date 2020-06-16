4015 County Road 25

Amenities
Parkway 25 features full community amenities including a stunning communal level complete with Wi-Fi, concierge reception, complimentary gourmet coffee, a fitness center, conference space, & a luxurious club room featuring a catering kitchen, bar, large screen TVs and more. Your pet can enjoy our dog park & grooming station and our heated underground parking features a car wash & electrical vehicle charging stations. Enjoy all that the outdoor zen courtyard has to offer – including a pool, hot tub, sundeck, fire pit, and gathering spaces with grilling stations.