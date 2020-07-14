All apartments in St. Louis Park
Uptown West Apartments

3150 Raleigh Ave S · (952) 260-8262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3150 Raleigh Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 3030 -206 · Avail. Aug 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Unit 3100 -206 · Avail. Sep 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Unit 3110 -103 · Avail. Sep 1

$905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 3020 -204 · Avail. Oct 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 3020 -104 · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 3100 -201 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown West Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added expenses. Our property features include free off-street parking, garages, laundry on-site, extra storage space and 24-hour emergency service. Apartments boast gorgeous hardwood floors, new windows, ceiling fans and are freshly painted. Restaurants, lakes, parks and the famous downtown/uptown district are all minutes away from Uptown West. The West End is a new neighborhood in St. Louis Park boasting amazing restaurants and shops. You have to come see it to believe just how awesome your new home will be! Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, fish, cats
fee: 150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent:
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Garage; Storage units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown West Apartments have any available units?
Uptown West Apartments has 7 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Uptown West Apartments have?
Some of Uptown West Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Uptown West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Uptown West Apartments offer parking?
No, Uptown West Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Uptown West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Uptown West Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown West Apartments have a pool?
No, Uptown West Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Uptown West Apartments have accessible units?
No, Uptown West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Uptown West Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Uptown West Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Uptown West Apartments has units with air conditioning.
