Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed

Uptown West Apartments is your new home! We offer excellent customer service, unique apartments with hardwood floors and one of the best locations in the metro! You will enjoy all the amenities of living in uptown Minneapolis without the added expenses. Our property features include free off-street parking, garages, laundry on-site, extra storage space and 24-hour emergency service. Apartments boast gorgeous hardwood floors, new windows, ceiling fans and are freshly painted. Restaurants, lakes, parks and the famous downtown/uptown district are all minutes away from Uptown West. The West End is a new neighborhood in St. Louis Park boasting amazing restaurants and shops. You have to come see it to believe just how awesome your new home will be! Contact us today!