Detroit, MI
980 Whitmore Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

980 Whitmore Rd

980 Whitmore Rd · No Longer Available
Location

980 Whitmore Rd, Detroit, MI 48203
Palmer Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This Lovely hardwood floored, very spacious apartment in a very quiet building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Whitmore Rd have any available units?
980 Whitmore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 980 Whitmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
980 Whitmore Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Whitmore Rd pet-friendly?
No, 980 Whitmore Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 980 Whitmore Rd offer parking?
No, 980 Whitmore Rd does not offer parking.
Does 980 Whitmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Whitmore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Whitmore Rd have a pool?
No, 980 Whitmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 980 Whitmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 980 Whitmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Whitmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Whitmore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Whitmore Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 Whitmore Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
