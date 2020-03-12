All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 7361 Greenview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
7361 Greenview
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:20 AM

7361 Greenview

7361 Greenview Avenue · (313) 277-9605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7361 Greenview Avenue, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7361 Greenview · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom Warrendale area - 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room, 2 bedrooms 1st floor. Large bedroom 2nd floor. New carpet. New paint. Updated kitchen.

$800 per month
$1200 deposit

Www.michiganpropertyresource.com
Crdit report (does not have to be perfect)
Employment verification
Rental verification
Tenant pays, water, gas, and lights
Book your appointment today!
Visit www.michiganpropertyresource.com
$35 app fee.

NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANT COURT ACTIONS LAST 5 YEARS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2481442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7361 Greenview have any available units?
7361 Greenview has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 7361 Greenview currently offering any rent specials?
7361 Greenview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 Greenview pet-friendly?
No, 7361 Greenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7361 Greenview offer parking?
No, 7361 Greenview does not offer parking.
Does 7361 Greenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7361 Greenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 Greenview have a pool?
No, 7361 Greenview does not have a pool.
Does 7361 Greenview have accessible units?
No, 7361 Greenview does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 Greenview have units with dishwashers?
No, 7361 Greenview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7361 Greenview have units with air conditioning?
No, 7361 Greenview does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7361 Greenview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity