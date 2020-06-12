Apartment List
227 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
836 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
188 MOUNTAIN ROAD
188 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
MAIN LEVEL APARTMENT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. 2 BEDROOMS, 1 AND 1,/2 BATHS. SEPARATE AREA FOR DINING TABLE OR OFFICE. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NEW FLOORING. NEW BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Brooklyn Park
19 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1195 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1157 sqft
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Locust Point
26 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Odenton
34 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Westport
109 Units Available
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1210 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Linthicum
25 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Federal Hill - Montgomery
42 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 10 at 02:12pm
Riverside
6 Units Available
101 Wells
103 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1025 sqft
Historic building with recently renovated units that feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool table, golf room, basketball court, clubhouse and gym. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
17 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 08:50am
$
Riverside
15 Units Available
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
949 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sharp Leadenhall
1 Unit Available
120 W Hamburg St
120 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome in Federal Hill Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Exposed Brick -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Countertops -Spacious Rooms -Large Patio Area Great for Entertaining -Walking

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Federal Hill - Montgomery
1 Unit Available
1211 LIGHT STREET
1211 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1052 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with a spacious living room, upgraded kitchen, and a bonus room (great for an office) in the heart of Federal Hill! Each bedroom has its own private bath.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
600 ROLLING HILL WALK
600 Rolling Hill Walk, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath top level condo in Lions Gate. Vaulted Ceilings, fireplace. Neutral colors through out home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.., Breakfast Bar and den. Washer & Dryer in unit, balcony off master bedroom. Professionally Managed

June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glen Burnie rents increased over the past month

Glen Burnie rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glen Burnie stand at $1,225 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. Glen Burnie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glen Burnie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glen Burnie

    As rents have increased moderately in Glen Burnie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glen Burnie is less affordable for renters.

    • Glen Burnie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% increase in Glen Burnie.
    • While Glen Burnie's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glen Burnie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Glen Burnie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Nearby Neighborhoods

