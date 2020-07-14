Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bike storage cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments internet cafe online portal playground

Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood. Oakridge Manor is adjacent the B&A trail - a real treat for walking and biking. These apartments feature unusually large, open living spaces from 1 - 3 bedrooms. Enjoy the picnic and playground area, as well as the newly built Bark Park dog run for your pet. A perfect Anne Arundel County location for easy access to Glen Burnie, Pasadena, Severna Park and Arnold.