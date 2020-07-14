Oakridge Manor

Lease Length: 2 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per leaseholder; $17 for occupants over the age of 18
Deposit: $0 - 2 months rent - based on credit approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: N/a
fee: $300 for 1pet/$400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight and height restrictions for 2nd & 3rd floor units
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: On-site storage units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.