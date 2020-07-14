All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like Oakridge Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
Oakridge Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Oakridge Manor

Open Now until 5pm
7701 Oakwood Rd · (646) 832-2814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakridge Manor.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
playground
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood. Oakridge Manor is adjacent the B&A trail - a real treat for walking and biking. These apartments feature unusually large, open living spaces from 1 - 3 bedrooms. Enjoy the picnic and playground area, as well as the newly built Bark Park dog run for your pet. A perfect Anne Arundel County location for easy access to Glen Burnie, Pasadena, Severna Park and Arnold.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per leaseholder; $17 for occupants over the age of 18
Deposit: $0 - 2 months rent - based on credit approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: N/a
fee: $300 for 1pet/$400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight and height restrictions for 2nd & 3rd floor units
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: On-site storage units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakridge Manor have any available units?
Oakridge Manor has 4 units available starting at $1,308 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakridge Manor have?
Some of Oakridge Manor's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakridge Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Oakridge Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakridge Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakridge Manor is pet friendly.
Does Oakridge Manor offer parking?
Yes, Oakridge Manor offers parking.
Does Oakridge Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakridge Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakridge Manor have a pool?
No, Oakridge Manor does not have a pool.
Does Oakridge Manor have accessible units?
No, Oakridge Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Oakridge Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakridge Manor has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Oakridge Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity